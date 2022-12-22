FTX Token (FTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.52 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00006036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $333.88 million and $22.52 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

