Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,867. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

