Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,646. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16.

