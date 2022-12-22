Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 359 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.64. The stock had a trading volume of 591,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536,852. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

