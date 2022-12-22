Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 655 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.63. 95,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.