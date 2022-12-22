Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 71 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.91. 4,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $177.13. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.84) to GBX 4,500 ($54.66) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

