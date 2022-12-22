Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

FULT stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

