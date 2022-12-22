Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ FULTP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 17,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,953. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
