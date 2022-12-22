Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FULTP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 17,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,953. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

