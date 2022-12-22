G999 (G999) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,466.93

G999 (G999) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, G999 has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $11,466.93 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000217 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.