G999 (G999) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $11,721.89 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get G999 alerts:

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

