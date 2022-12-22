Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.66

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT – Get Rating) (NYSE:GZT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and traded as low as C$11.00. Gazit Globe shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 600 shares.
Gazit Globe Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -376.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Gazit Globe Company Profile
Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.
Featured Articles
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.