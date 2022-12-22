Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Buys 75,000 Shares

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.26 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$94,200.00 ($63,221.48).

Genesis Minerals Stock Performance

About Genesis Minerals

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie. Genesis Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

