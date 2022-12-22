George Kurtz Sells 51,010 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.97. 4,342,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrowdStrike Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.