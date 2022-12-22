Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 623,571 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.