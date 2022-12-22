Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.10

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and traded as high as $24.26. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 191,889 shares changing hands.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.