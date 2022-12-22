Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.5 %

About Gold Fields

Shares of GFI stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

