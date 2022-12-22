Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $77,321.37 and $6,119.15 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

