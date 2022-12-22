Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
