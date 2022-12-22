Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.66% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

