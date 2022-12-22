Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

