Goodman Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $341.38 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.02 and a 200 day moving average of $354.66.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.