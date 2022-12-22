GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,662,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,891,000 after acquiring an additional 102,886 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

