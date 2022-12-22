GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49.

