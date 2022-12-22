GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $103.35 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

