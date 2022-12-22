GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

