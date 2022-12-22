GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

