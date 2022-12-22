GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 3,435 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.35 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.