Gradient Investments LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,527,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,098,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,038,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 143,954 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

