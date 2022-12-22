Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 137.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

