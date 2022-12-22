Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. 26,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 7,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

