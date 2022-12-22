Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.30 ($10.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.51) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Grifols by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 39,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Grifols by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after buying an additional 871,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Performance

About Grifols

GRFS stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.