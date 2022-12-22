Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.79 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $138.79 million and $7.29 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Harmony
Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,720,411,210 coins and its circulating supply is 12,916,427,210 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
