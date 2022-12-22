Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.79 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $138.79 million and $7.29 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007411 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.31 or 0.05079492 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00490885 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,720,411,210 coins and its circulating supply is 12,916,427,210 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

