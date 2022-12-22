Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.05 or 0.00179912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $20.47 million and approximately $794,041.76 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

