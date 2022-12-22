Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,550. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

