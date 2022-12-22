Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 39,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.