Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a moderate risk rating for the company.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $496.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.40. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.