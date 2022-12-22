HealthInvest Partners AB Buys 3,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 9.3% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.01. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $234.56 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

