HealthInvest Partners AB Has $4.68 Million Stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. KemPharm comprises about 9.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 2.17% of KemPharm worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $2,597,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 36.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,812. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KemPharm Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KemPharm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.