Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $12.72 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022275 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,017,519,613 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,161.91845 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04285288 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,122,200.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

