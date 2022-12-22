Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.11 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $11.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,906,474,162 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,161.805 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04255971 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,571,346.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

