Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Up 3.3%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.49. 1,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 334,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.