Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Shares Down 24.1%

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 24.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.34). 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.76).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.57 million and a PE ratio of -24.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.93.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.