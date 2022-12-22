Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,912 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 101,877 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 180.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 295,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 190,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 262,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $48.09 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

