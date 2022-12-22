Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

