Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Intel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 60,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

