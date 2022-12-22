Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1,100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $354.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

