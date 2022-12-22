Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,108 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

