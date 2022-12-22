Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,695 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.6 %

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $275.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

