Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 446 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.