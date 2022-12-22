HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Shares Down 10.2%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 187,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 141,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

HEXO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

